PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, Nowshera
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 06:32 PM
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Warsak HydroElectrica Power Station on 24th April from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Peshawar Cantt, Wapda House, Warsak, Regi Model Town, Jamrud, Dalazak, Shahibagh, Peshawar Fort, Sakhi Chashma grid connected feeders will face inconvenience
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Warsak HydroElectrica Power Station on 24th April from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Peshawar Cantt, Wapda House, Warsak, Regi Model Town, Jamrud, Dalazak, Shahibagh, Peshawar Fort, Sakhi Chashma grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, its said that power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 23rd and 25th April from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 23rd and 25th April from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kachori, Shalozai, Safdar Abad, Khanmust, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Hazar Khwani, Yakatoot, New Chairman Daftar, Jameel Colony, Ring Road, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2, SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.
Moreover, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 23rd and 25th April from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshad Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, Deh Bhadar, Wazir Abad, Ameen Colony Bara, Nodhya Payan, Murshid Ababad, Dora Road, Nodiya Bahadar, Lundi Arbab 1, 2, 3, Sheikh Muhamadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg, Scheme Chowk, Chairman Daftar feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 24th April from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Airport, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1, 2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry, CAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan, Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1 feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply, it said will remain suspended from Nowshera City Grid Station on 23rd April from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Rashakai, New Bara Banda, Marble Zone, Kheshgi Express, Hakeem Abad, Abdullah Ostad feeders will face inconvenience.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
CMO visits different school in Nawabshah
UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with 'China spying' offences
Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish
Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector in Dubai
National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs
Walk marks Earth Day
DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue
Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China
'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling
WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections
SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CMO visits different school in Nawabshah4 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish4 minutes ago
-
National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs9 minutes ago
-
Walk marks Earth Day9 minutes ago
-
DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue9 minutes ago
-
'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb13 minutes ago
-
Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling13 minutes ago
-
WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections13 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-913 minutes ago
-
28 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan38 minutes ago
-
MoU inked to provide skill based training to BISP beneficiaries' family members32 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat conducts crackdown on price violators48 minutes ago