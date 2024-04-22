PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Nowshera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Warsak HydroElectrica Power Station on 24th April from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Peshawar Cantt, Wapda House, Warsak, Regi Model Town, Jamrud, Dalazak, Shahibagh, Peshawar Fort, Sakhi Chashma grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, its said that power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 23rd and 25th April from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 23rd and 25th April from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kachori, Shalozai, Safdar Abad, Khanmust, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Hazar Khwani, Yakatoot, New Chairman Daftar, Jameel Colony, Ring Road, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2, SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 23rd and 25th April from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshad Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, Deh Bhadar, Wazir Abad, Ameen Colony Bara, Nodhya Payan, Murshid Ababad, Dora Road, Nodiya Bahadar, Lundi Arbab 1, 2, 3, Sheikh Muhamadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg, Scheme Chowk, Chairman Daftar feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 24th April from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Airport, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1, 2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry, CAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan, Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply, it said will remain suspended from Nowshera City Grid Station on 23rd April from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Rashakai, New Bara Banda, Marble Zone, Kheshgi Express, Hakeem Abad, Abdullah Ostad feeders will face inconvenience.

