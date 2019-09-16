UrduPoint.com
PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, Haripur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:37 PM

Owing to maintenance work, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on September 18th,19th, 21st, 23rd, 25th, 26th, 28th, 30th from 8 am to 2 pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmar, Baghbanan, Chamkani, Chughal Pura feeders will face inconveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ):Owing to maintenance work, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on September 18th,19th, 21st, 23rd, 25th, 26th, 28th, 30th from 8 am to 2 pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmar, Baghbanan, Chamkani, Chughal Pura feeders will face inconveniences.

A PESCO press release Monday said that power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station during the said date and time due to which consumers of 11 KV Urmar 2, Pandu Baba, New Hazar Khwani, Ring Road, Kacchori, Pandu Road 2; Surizai, Yakatooth, Chairman Daftar feeders will face inconveniences.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on September 17th, 19th, 24th from 10am to 1pm and resultantly consumers of 11 KV S/Nemat Khan feeders will face inconveniences.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Taru Jaba Grid Station on September 17th,19th,24th and 26th from 8am to 2pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PSO , Taru Jaba Colony, Scarp feeders will face inconveniences.

