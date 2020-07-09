Pesco notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan, Balakot

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 12th July from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV ICF 1, Jail Express, Old MES, NCR, MES 2, Palosai 2 feeders will face inconveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 12th July from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV ICF 1, Jail Express, Old MES, NCR, MES 2, Palosai 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 11th, 13th and 15th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, New Industrial, Old Industrial, Nisatta Road Mardan, Charsadda Road, Saleem Khan, Sheikh Maltoon, Rashakai, City 2, Gujar Ghari, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road feeders will face inconveniences.

Moreover, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra-Balakot Transmission Line on 11th July from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Mansehra, Balakot, Muzaffarabad, Noseri, Rampura, Hattian grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.