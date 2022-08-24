Pesco notifies power suspension for various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Election Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday said that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 27th and 30th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ring Road, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Achini, Mera Achini, Agriculture, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1,2, CMB, Abdara , Achini 1,2, Sufaid Dhaeri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Aksiri 6, Palosi 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply also will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 25th and 29th August from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Must Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phando Baba, Beri Bagh,Urmer-2, Yakatooth, New Chamkani, Urmar, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Rashid Ghari, Suri Bala, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on 25th, 29th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Base, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sunehri Masjid, Baghbanan, Civil Quarters, Nothia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, New Deh Bahadar, Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, Ameen Colony, Bara, Nodia Payan, Dora Road, Murshid Abad, Sheikh Maltoon, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Oghi–Mansehra Transmission Line on 25th August from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Battal and Oghi grid connected 11 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tank Grid Station on 25th, 27th and 29th August from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1,2, Sabir Abad, Mulazai 2 feeders will face inconvenience.