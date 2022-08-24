UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension For Various Feeders

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension for various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Election Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday said that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 27th and 30th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ring Road, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Achini, Mera Achini, Agriculture, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1,2, CMB, Abdara , Achini 1,2, Sufaid Dhaeri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Aksiri 6, Palosi 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply also will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 25th and 29th August from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Must Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phando Baba, Beri Bagh,Urmer-2, Yakatooth, New Chamkani, Urmar, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Rashid Ghari, Suri Bala, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on 25th, 29th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Base, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sunehri Masjid, Baghbanan, Civil Quarters, Nothia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, New Deh Bahadar, Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, Ameen Colony, Bara, Nodia Payan, Dora Road, Murshid Abad, Sheikh Maltoon, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Oghi–Mansehra Transmission Line on 25th August from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Battal and Oghi grid connected 11 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tank Grid Station on 25th, 27th and 29th August from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1,2, Sabir Abad, Mulazai 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Agriculture Company Road Rashid Kohat Tank Oghi Bagh August Mosque From P

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

44 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.