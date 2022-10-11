PESCO notifies power suspension for various grid stations

(@FahadShabbir)

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Grid Station on October 12 (Wednesday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Grid Station on October 12 (Wednesday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 12th October from 8:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishtarabad 2, Gulbarg 1, Zaryab, Phandoo Road 2, Sethi Town feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Pabbi Grid Station on 12th October from 8:00 a.

m to 12:00 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sheikhan , Spin Khak, New Jalozai feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 3 Grid Station on 12th October from 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manga, Katlang Road, Gujar Ghari, Charsada Road, Sheikh Maltoon and Saleem feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad-AMC Abbottabad Transmission Line on 12th October from 8:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur, Havelian Bala and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.