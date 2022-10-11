PESCO notifies power suspension for various grid stations

UrduPoint.com

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Grid Station on October 12 (Wednesday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 12th October from 8:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishtarabad 2, Gulbarg 1, Zaryab, Phandoo Road 2, Sethi Town feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Pabbi Grid Station on 12th October from 8:00 a.

m to 12:00 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sheikhan , Spin Khak, New Jalozai feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 3 Grid Station on 12th October from 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manga, Katlang Road, Gujar Ghari, Charsada Road, Sheikh Maltoon and Saleem feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad-AMC Abbottabad Transmission Line on 12th October from 8:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur, Havelian Bala and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

