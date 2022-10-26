PESCO notifies power suspension from Haripur Grid Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station due to maintenance work on October 27 (Thursday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,As a result, consumers of 11 KV Town-1, 2, 3, 4 & 5, Khanpur, Phospat, Bandi SherKhan, Kot-1 &2,T&T, KTS-1&2, Swabi Meri-1&2, Panian-1&2, Grid Auxiliary, Judicial Complex, Zeb and Chama feeders would face inconvenience, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.