PESCO Notifies Power Suspension From In KP From Dec 24 To 31

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:36 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension from in KP from Dec 24 to 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from December 24 to 31 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on December 25, 27 and 30 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMT feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on December 27 and 29 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khyber 1,2 feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on December 25, 27 and 30 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Taj Abad, Gul Abad, Ring Road feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 220 KVNew Shahi Bagh Grid Station on December 24 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly load managements would be carried out on 11 KV feeders.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on December 26 and 31 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Palosi 1,2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on December 27 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Latif Abad, Eid Gah, Charsada Road,Sarbuland Pura, Sadar Ahmad Jan Colony, Afghan Colony, Dalazak, Nishat feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on December 27, 28, 29 and 30 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba, Saidu Hospital, Bhadhai, Mengora 1, Saidu Shareef, Mengora 2,4,Gulkadra, Marghrzar, Takht Abad, Singar, Saidu Baba , Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on December 27 from 6AM to 6PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, Mardan Industrial, Company Bagh, Resalpur Cantt, PAF 1, Bara Bhanda 1 feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on December 26 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kot 1, Special Economic Zone 1,2 feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on December 26 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hattar 1,6,7,Shadi, FDL feeders would face inconvenience.

