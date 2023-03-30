UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension From Jamrud Grid Station

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension from Jamrud Grid Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified power suspension from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on April 02 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV PPi 1,2, Express 1,4, Kidney Center, Myka Steel, Northern Bottling, Health Care Hospital(PGH), Health Excellence Hospital, and Al-Hafiz feeders would face inconvenience.

