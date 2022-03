PESCO notifies power suspension from Mar 26 to 31 in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from March 26 to March 31 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on March 26, 31 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaukat Khanam, North West, RMI, PIDC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Botling , Express 1,2,3,4, Kacha Ghari, Karkhanoo feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Wapda House Peshawar Grid Station on March 28 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahibagh 1, ICF 2, Jail Express, Said Abad, Faqir Abad feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on March 26, 28, 31 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Gulabad, Agriculture , Old Hayatabad, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad, 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad, 1,2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on March 26, 29 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Shaukat Khanam, Deans Heights, feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on March 26 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Chamba, Zeb Pharma, Phosphate, Panian 1,2, Kot 1,2, DC Special Economic Zone 1,2 feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on March 27 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kot 1,2, DC Special Economic Zone 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on March 26 From 9AM to 31st March 9AM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,Neelum Steel, Suraj Gali 1,2, Ali Steel, Bafa, Shadi, Spinghar, Muree Glass, Adeel Shahbaz, Nova Synpack, Mujahid Steel 2, Auxiliary, SAC, Solve Tech, Eco Pa feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from132 KV Shabqadar Grid Station on March 28 from 9AM to 12PM, resultantly load management would be carried out on 132 KV Shabqadar grid connected 11 KV feeders.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pabbi Grid Station on March 26 and 27 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Spin Khak and Sheikhan feeders would face inconvenience.