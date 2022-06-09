Pesco notifies power suspension from Swat Circle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified suspension of power supply from different grid stations of Swat Circle from June 9 to 30 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified suspension of power supply from different grid stations of Swat Circle from June 9 to 30 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV GSS Chakdara and Batakhela on June 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Similarly, power supply from 132 KV GSS Daragai would remain suspended on June 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29, 30 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Power supply from 132 KV GSS Dagar, Bunner would remain suspended on June 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pesco regretted the inconvenience to be caused due to the maintenance work, and urged the masses to cooperate with the company.