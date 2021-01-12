PESCO notifies power suspension from various grid stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from January 13 to January 31 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on January 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 26, 28, 31 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Hazar Khani, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandu Road, Urmer, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Gari, Surizai Bala, Akhoon Abad, Yakatoot, Ring Road 2, PAF Express, Wazir Bagh feeders would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on January 13, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26 , 28, 30 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahi Bagh 1, Bashir Abad 1feeders would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on January 14 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gumbat, Kharmato, College, Town, Kohat Express, Kohat Tunnel, BCM, Saleeper Factory and KUST feeders would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on January 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak, DHQ Timergara and 33 KV Samar Bagh grid connected 11 KV feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad-Ljp;oam Bala Transmission Line on January 13 from 9AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur grid connected 11 KV Kot Najib 1,2, Town 1, Kalabat 1,2, Khanpur, Swabi Mera, Town 3, Pannian 1,2, SN Khan, Baldher, Phosphate, Zeb Pharma, T&T Colony, Chamba Project, Judicial Complex Haripur, 132 KV Kholian Bala grid connected 11 KV City, Kokal, Town, Mirpur 2, Industrial 1, Kholian and Jabri Similarly feeders would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad-Ljp;oam Bala Transmission Line on January 13 from 1PM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur grid connected 11 KV Kot Najib 1,2, Town 1, Kalabat 1,2, Khanpur , Swabi Mera, Town 3, Pannian 1,2, S.N.Khan, Baldher, Phosphate, Zeb Pharma, T&T Colony, Chamba Project, Judicial Complex Haripur 132 KV Kholian Bala grid connected 11 KV City, Kokal, Town, Mirpur 2, Industrial 1, Kholian and Jabri Similarly 132 KV Abbottabad grid connected 11 KV Link Road, Bognoter, Cantt, Dhamtor, Thandyani, Sherwan, Town, Kehal, Nawasher, Chona Crush Plant, SDA, PMA, Repco Rawlakot, CMH Similarly Nathia Galli grid connected 11 KV Ayubia, N/Galli, Makkol and POF feeders would face in conveniences.