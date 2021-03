PESCO notifies power suspension from various grids

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from different grid stations of the provinces on April 1 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on April 1 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Repco, Link, Cantt, Town, PMA, Sherwan, CMH feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kholian Bala Grid Station from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City Havelian, Town Havelian, Kokal, Industrial 1, Jabri feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Panian 1, Kot 2, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PIDC, Phosphate feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nova Synpack, Muree Glass, Hattar 2, Shadi, Suraj Gali 1,2 feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 66 KV Chakdara-Timergara-Dir Transmission Line from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 66 KV Timergara and Dir grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.