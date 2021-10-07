UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension From Various Feeders

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Power supply will remain suspended due to maintenance work from 66 KV Wah-Haripur Transmission Line on upcoming Saturday (October 9, 2021) from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M.

Resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Mripur, Ali Khan, NRTC, TIP, 66 KV Havelian grid connected 11 KV Industrial, POF, CAD, INF Brigade, Town feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here on Thursday Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV KDA Grid Station on October 8 (Friday) from 8:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Auxiliary, KDA, City 1 and 5. New Usterzai feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from220 KV Chakdara Grid Station on October 14, 2021 from 9:00 A.

M to 5:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Mardan, Dargai, Jalala, Barikot, Batkhela, Swat, Madyan, Shangla, Chakdara, Timergara and 66 KV Timargara and Dir 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on October 10, 17, 24 and 31st from 9:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV REPCO and Kehal feeders will face inconvenience.

Furthermore, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on October 12 from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV D.I.Khan grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

