PESCO Notifies Power Suspension From Various Feeders

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from various grid stations in the province due to maintenance work.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 15th and 20th December from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pakha Gulam, Wadpaga 1,2, Gul Abad, Luki Star, Doran Pur, BRT, Jinnah Abad feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on December 15th from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 3,4, Sinor Hospital, Bara Bandhai, Saidu Baba feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 15th December from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Takht Abad, Qambar, Kabal, Odigram, Barikot 2, Malam Jaba, Mengora 2, Kabal 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Furthermore, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on December 15th and 20th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shah Dhandh, Rural 2, Zando , Bala Ghari, Col Jawad Khan Shaheed, Tawas, Industrial, Ahmad Abad, Nissata Road, Muhabat Abad, Sheikh Maltoon, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Town, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, City 2, Gaju Khan, Mall Road, feeders will face inconvenience.

