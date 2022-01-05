UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension From Various Grid Stations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension from various grid stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has announced power suspension from various grid stations due to maintenance work, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 6th, 9th January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road Express, Warsak 2, Shahi Bagh Express, ICF 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 6th,11th ,13th January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pir Bala, Nishat 2,4, Industrial, Benazer Woman University, Pajagai 1,2, Kaniza, Chagharmati, Opazai feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 6th,11th,13th January from 9:00 A.M to 3P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaheen Complex, Kochian 1,2, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 6th, 13th January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV CHD Road, Jan Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 6th January from 9:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charbagh, Barikot, Mengora 2, Madyan, Alpuri, Daggar 1,2, Chatral , Batkhela 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on 6th, 13th January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shadi , Suraj Gali 1,2, Hattar 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 6th January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rawalakot, Thandiyani, SDA , Nawasher feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Abbottabad Swat Company Marriage Road Mardan Daggar Rawalakot Barikot Charbagh Alpuri Bagh January Women From Nishat PESCO P

Recent Stories

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

11 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

17 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

24 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

39 minutes ago
 FPAHS announces schedule for diploma exam

FPAHS announces schedule for diploma exam

2 minutes ago
 Missing Persons Commission disposes of 6,117 cases ..

Missing Persons Commission disposes of 6,117 cases upto Dec 31, 2021

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.