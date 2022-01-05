Pesco notifies power suspension from various grid stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has announced power suspension from various grid stations due to maintenance work, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 6th, 9th January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road Express, Warsak 2, Shahi Bagh Express, ICF 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 6th,11th ,13th January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pir Bala, Nishat 2,4, Industrial, Benazer Woman University, Pajagai 1,2, Kaniza, Chagharmati, Opazai feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 6th,11th,13th January from 9:00 A.M to 3P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaheen Complex, Kochian 1,2, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 6th, 13th January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV CHD Road, Jan Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 6th January from 9:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charbagh, Barikot, Mengora 2, Madyan, Alpuri, Daggar 1,2, Chatral , Batkhela 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on 6th, 13th January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shadi , Suraj Gali 1,2, Hattar 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 6th January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rawalakot, Thandiyani, SDA , Nawasher feeders will face inconvenience.