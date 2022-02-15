PESCO notifies power suspension from various feeders

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station due to maintenance work February 16th and 19th from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station due to maintenance work February 16th and 19th from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, as result, consumers of 11 KV Old Haytabad, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering College, Regi, Gullabad, Agriculture University, Old Hayatabad, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharibabad, Rahatabad, Abdara, Achini, Achini 1, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, Jamaludin Afghani, academy Town, Secular Road, D.H.A feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

It said that power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on February 16th from 9:00 A.

M to 3:00 P.M; as result, consumers of 11 KV Nishat 2, KSM, Naguman Industrial, Khazana, Haryana , Doudzai 1,2, Takht Abad, Naguaman 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 16th and 17th February from 10:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M; as result, consumers of 11 KV MES and Mall Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Jalala Grid Station on February 16th from 10:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M; as result, consumers of 11 KV Hari Chand 1, Nary Wala, Rehman Baba Cotton mill, Kot, Sadat Baba, New Takar feeders will face inconvenience.