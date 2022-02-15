UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension From Various Feeders

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 05:36 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension from various feeders

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station due to maintenance work February 16th and 19th from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station due to maintenance work February 16th and 19th from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, as result, consumers of 11 KV Old Haytabad, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering College, Regi, Gullabad, Agriculture University, Old Hayatabad, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharibabad, Rahatabad, Abdara, Achini, Achini 1, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, Jamaludin Afghani, academy Town, Secular Road, D.H.A feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

It said that power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on February 16th from 9:00 A.

M to 3:00 P.M; as result, consumers of 11 KV Nishat 2, KSM, Naguman Industrial, Khazana, Haryana , Doudzai 1,2, Takht Abad, Naguaman 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 16th and 17th February from 10:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M; as result, consumers of 11 KV MES and Mall Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Jalala Grid Station on February 16th from 10:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M; as result, consumers of 11 KV Hari Chand 1, Nary Wala, Rehman Baba Cotton mill, Kot, Sadat Baba, New Takar feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Agriculture Road Mardan Bagh February Cotton From Nishat P

Recent Stories

University of Sargodha celebrates Chinese Lantern ..

University of Sargodha celebrates Chinese Lantern Festival

2 minutes ago
 Afghan delegation appreciates PAJCCI's efforts to ..

Afghan delegation appreciates PAJCCI's efforts to strengthen Pak-Afghan business ..

2 minutes ago
 NATO chief says 'cautious optimism' over Ukraine c ..

NATO chief says 'cautious optimism' over Ukraine crisis

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest nine violators of kite-flying ban, r ..

Police arrest nine violators of kite-flying ban, recovers 3300 kites, 135 string ..

2 minutes ago
 Trump tells French far-right hopeful to 'hang in t ..

Trump tells French far-right hopeful to 'hang in there'

13 minutes ago
 13 held with liquor in sargodha

13 held with liquor in sargodha

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>