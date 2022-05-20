UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension From Various Grid Stations

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from various grid stations due to maintenance work, said a press release issued here on Friday

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 21st , 24th, 28th, 31st from 8:00 A.M to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmmand Steel, Northern Bottling , Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5 feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 21st, 24th, 28th, 31st from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on May 21st from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malkandher, Engineering , Regi, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, Palosi 1,2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 21st May from 8:00 A.

M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana, Daudzai 1,2, Old Haryana, Takhabad, Haryana 1, New Naguman feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 21st May from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Must Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandoo Baba , Urmar 1,2, Hazarkhwani, Yakatooth, New Chamkani, Rashid Ghari, Suri Bala, Akhoon Abad, Ring Road 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 21st from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba,MES, Saidu Hospital, Mengora 1,2,3,4,5, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Kabal , Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Maghuzar, Senior Hospital, Gogdara, Takht Band, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba , Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Grid Station on 21st from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

