PESCO Notifies Power Suspension From Various Feeders

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension from various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase-7 Hayatabad Grid Station due to maintenance work on July 23rd, 27th and 30th July from 07:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13, old Hayatabad, Deans Heights and Shaukat Khanam feeders will have to face inconvenience, said a press release issued by PESCO headquarters on Thursday.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 23rd , 27th and 30th July from 07:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Hayataabad-1,2,3,4,5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, North West Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT-1& 2, P.I.C, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling, Hayatabad Surgical and Peshawar General feeders will have to face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 23rd, 27th and 30th July from 07:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tehkal, Islamia College,K.T.H,Commercial-1 & 2, University Town, N.C.R, PAF, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, Mes-2, Old Mes, Warsak Road-2, C.

A.A and Tehkal Payan feeders will have to face inconvenience.

Furthermore, power supply from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station will also remain suspended on 23rd July from 07:00 A.M to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Lachi Express feeders will have to face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply from 132 KV Lachi Grid Station will also remain suspended on 23rd July from 07:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Lachi Town, Shakerdara, Lachi rural and Mandori feeders will have to face inconvenience.

132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station will also remain suspended on 24th and 31st July from 07:00 AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Repco, Link, Cantt, PMA, Sherwan, CMH and Town feeders will have to face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply from 132 KV Haripur Kangra Grid Station will also remain suspended on 24th 26th, 28th and 31st July from 07:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Special Economic zone-1&2, Venus Carpet and Neelem Paper feeders will have to face inconvenience.

