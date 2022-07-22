PESCO notifies power suspension from various grid stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Power supply from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station will remain suspended due to maintenance work on July 25th and 28th from 07:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marble Industry, Palosi-1&2, Scarp and Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

According to a press release issued here from PESCO headquarters on Friday, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on July 25th ,27th , 28th and 30th from 07:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pir Bala, New Pir Bala, Industrial, Nishat New, Nishat-1 Old, Kaniza, Chagharmati, Pachagi, Benazir Women University, Haryana-2, Opazi, Pir Bala-1 &2 and Industrial-1& 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply from 220 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station will also remain suspended on July 25th, 27th and 30th from 07:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Takth Abad,Haryana-1, Khazana and New Naguman feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on July 25th and 28th from 07:00 A.

M to 12:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Mast Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Pandu Baba, Urmar-II, Hazar Khwani, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Pandu Road-II, Urmar, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Garhi, Surizi Bala, Akhoon Abad,Yakatoot and Ring Road-2 feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 25th 27th and 30th July from 07:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazani Haryana,Daudzai-1&2 and Old Naguman feeders will face inconvenience.

Furthermore, power supply from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Grid Station will also remain suspended on July 25th and 28th from 07:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sunhri Masjid, Banamari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Old Deh-Bahadar, Old Kohat, Road , New Kohat Road, Ameen Colony, Nothia Payan, Dora Road, Murshid Abad, New Deh-Bahadar, Landi Arbab-1,2 &3, Sheikh Mohammadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulberg and Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.