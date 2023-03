PESCO notifies power suspension from various grid stations

Power supply from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station will remain suspended due to necessary repair work on March

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):Power supply from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station will remain suspended due to necessary repair work on March 8, 11,15 and18 from 9:00 am to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Commercial, Jhangir Abad, University Town, NCR, PAF Base, Saddar Road, MES 2, Old MES, Warsak Road 1, Marble Industries , CAA, Palosi 1,2, ICF, Babo Ghari, Marble Industries , CAA, Paolsi 1, Bahria Colony, Bank Of Khyber , Scarp 1, ICF feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Similarly, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nathi Gali Grid Station on March 8 from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M resultantly consumer of 11 KV Makool feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 8th, 9th,15th ,16th, 20th and 21th March 9:00A.

M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumer of 11 KV Ghazi Kot, Ahsan Shaheed, City 1,2,3, Qalandar Abad, Attar Sheesha, Shaheen Shaheed, Lassain Nawab, Khaki, Baffa, Shinkiyari feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 8th, 13th 16th and 18th March 9AM to 3 P.M, resultantly consumer of 11 KV Bank Road, MuslimAbad, Green Area, Muslim Abad, Sheikh Maltoon, Gaju Khan, Shamsi Road, Canal Road, Eid Gah, Misri Abad, Rural 1, Dang Baba, Pakistan Chowk, Charsadda Road, Mirwas, UET, Industrial Muhabat Abad, Industrial Express, SIDB, feeders will face inconvenience.