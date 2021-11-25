UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension In Hayatabad, Charsadda, Besham

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:18 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension in Hayatabad, Charsadda, Besham

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 27 from 8:30 A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1, 2, 3,4, 5, NorthWest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmand Steel,Nothren Boteling feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued from PESCO on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 27 from 8:30 A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1, 2, 3,4, 5, NorthWest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmand Steel,Nothren Boteling feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued from PESCO on Thursday.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda-Rajjar Transmission Line on 28th November from 9:00 A.M to 7:00 P.M, resultantly Load Management will be carried out on 132 KV Rajjar and Tangi grid connected 11 KV during this period.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Besham-Thakot-Pattan Transmission Line on 27th November from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Thakot grid connected 11 KV Besham 1,2, Thakot and 132 KV Pattan grid connected 11 KV Dobair and Dhaso feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Tangi Jamrud November From PESCO P

Recent Stories

EU Approves $2.5Bln Funding for Greek Renewable Po ..

EU Approves $2.5Bln Funding for Greek Renewable Power Production Projects

21 seconds ago
 Tarin, Citibank discuss proposals for securing inv ..

Tarin, Citibank discuss proposals for securing investment

23 seconds ago
 Role of officials essential for maintaining good g ..

Role of officials essential for maintaining good governance: Governor Balochista ..

26 seconds ago
 HEC committee concludes two-day evaluation of MNSU ..

HEC committee concludes two-day evaluation of MNSUA research, education

2 minutes ago
 Polish President Sees No Military Threat From Migr ..

Polish President Sees No Military Threat From Migration Crisis

3 minutes ago
 Ehsaas Rashan programme a flagship initiative: CM ..

Ehsaas Rashan programme a flagship initiative: CM Buzdar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.