PESCO notifies power suspension in Hayatabad, Charsadda, Besham

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 27 from 8:30 A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1, 2, 3,4, 5, NorthWest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmand Steel,Nothren Boteling feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued from PESCO on Thursday.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda-Rajjar Transmission Line on 28th November from 9:00 A.M to 7:00 P.M, resultantly Load Management will be carried out on 132 KV Rajjar and Tangi grid connected 11 KV during this period.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Besham-Thakot-Pattan Transmission Line on 27th November from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Thakot grid connected 11 KV Besham 1,2, Thakot and 132 KV Pattan grid connected 11 KV Dobair and Dhaso feeders will face inconvenience.