PESCO Notifies Power Suspension In Hazara Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The PESCO on Thursday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on 4th January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Rawalkot, Damtoor, Bagnotar feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Oghi Grid Station on 4th and 6th January from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Susal, Dilbori, Darband, Shergarh feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Balakot grid station on 4th, 6th and 7th January from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Balakot, Boi, Ghari Habibullah, Kaghan feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will also remain suspended from Mansehra grid station on 4th 6th and 7th January from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Ghazikot, Ahsan Shaheed, City Mansehra, Chanai, Qlandarabad, Attar Sheesha, Shaheen Shahid, Sasain Nawab, Citi Dheri, Murad Pur, Khaki, Baffa, Shinkiyari, Dhodiyal, Pakhal feeders will face inconvenience.
Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra-Oghi Transmission Line on 7th January from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Oghi, Battal and Jabri Power House grid connected will face inconvenience.
