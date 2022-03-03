PESCO notifies power suspension in Jamrud, Peshawar, Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 5th, 7th, 9th, 12th and 14th March From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 5th, 12th and19th March From 9a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaukat Khanum, North West, RMI, PIDC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling, Express1,2,3,4, Kacha Ghari, Karkhanoo feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 5th, 7th, 9th, 12th and 14th March From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Gulabad, Agriculture, Old Hayatabad, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad, 1,2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 5th, 12th, 19th March From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Shaukat Khanum, Deans Heights, feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 5th, 7th and 10th March From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2, Warsak Road, Express, Shahi Bagh Express, ICF 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 5th,7th,10th March From 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pir Bala, Nishat 1,2, Benazeer Women University, Industrial, Pajagai1,2, Kaniza, Chagharmati feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 5th, 10th ,30th March From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kochian 1,2, Mathra 1,2, Shahi Bala, Shagai Industirla, Shaheen Foundation , MES, Colony 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power spply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 5th, 6th,12th and 13th March From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Sheikh Maltoon, New Industrial, Old Industrial ,MMC, Abdul Wali Khan University, ST 4, Benazeer Hospital New, Basha Khan University New feeders will face inconvenience.