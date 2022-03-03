UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension In Jamrud, Peshawar, Mardan

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension in Jamrud, Peshawar, Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 5th, 7th, 9th, 12th and 14th March From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 5th, 12th and19th March From 9a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaukat Khanum, North West, RMI, PIDC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling, Express1,2,3,4, Kacha Ghari, Karkhanoo feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 5th, 7th, 9th, 12th and 14th March From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Gulabad, Agriculture, Old Hayatabad, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad, 1,2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 5th, 12th, 19th March From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Shaukat Khanum, Deans Heights, feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 5th, 7th and 10th March From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2, Warsak Road, Express, Shahi Bagh Express, ICF 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 5th,7th,10th March From 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pir Bala, Nishat 1,2, Benazeer Women University, Industrial, Pajagai1,2, Kaniza, Chagharmati feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 5th, 10th ,30th March From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kochian 1,2, Mathra 1,2, Shahi Bala, Shagai Industirla, Shaheen Foundation , MES, Colony 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power spply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 5th, 6th,12th and 13th March From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Sheikh Maltoon, New Industrial, Old Industrial ,MMC, Abdul Wali Khan University, ST 4, Benazeer Hospital New, Basha Khan University New feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Agriculture Company Road Mardan Bagh Jamrud March Women From Nishat PESCO P

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

22 minutes ago
 Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

1 hour ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his ..

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

2 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea foot ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>