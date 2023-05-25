UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 06:34 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension in KP

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on May 28 from 8 am-2pm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on May 28 from 8 am-2pm.

According to a notification issued by PESCO, "Consequently, consumers of 11KV Cell Wood and Frontier Ceramics feeders will face inconvenience.

" "Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on May 28 from 8 am-2 pm. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Frontier Teach wood, PCB, Express 1,2,3,4, Alhaj Steel, Olympia, Alhafiz Steel, Industrial Estate, PPI 1,2, Northern Bottling, and Kidney Center feeders will face inconvenience.""Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on May 28 from 8am-4 pm. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Swat, Scout, Mathra 1, Shahi Bala, Safdar Abad, Shagi Industrial and Kachori feeders will face inconvenience," said a notification.

Related Topics

Peshawar Swat PCB Company Olympia Jamrud May From PESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.73 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.73 billion

6 minutes ago
 Four Pak players to feature in World Taekwondo C's ..

Four Pak players to feature in World Taekwondo C'ships

4 minutes ago
 ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gam ..

ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gaming and sport opportunities

20 minutes ago
 MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; ..

MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; with nation-wide awareness cam ..

20 minutes ago
 Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce ..

Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce year-round partnership

21 minutes ago
 &#039;Instant Cash&#039; obtains Retail Payment Se ..

&#039;Instant Cash&#039; obtains Retail Payment Services, Card Scheme Regulation ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.