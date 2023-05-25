PESCO notifies power suspension in KP

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on May 28 from 8 am-2pm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on May 28 from 8 am-2pm.

According to a notification issued by PESCO, "Consequently, consumers of 11KV Cell Wood and Frontier Ceramics feeders will face inconvenience.

" "Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on May 28 from 8 am-2 pm. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Frontier Teach wood, PCB, Express 1,2,3,4, Alhaj Steel, Olympia, Alhafiz Steel, Industrial Estate, PPI 1,2, Northern Bottling, and Kidney Center feeders will face inconvenience.""Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on May 28 from 8am-4 pm. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Swat, Scout, Mathra 1, Shahi Bala, Safdar Abad, Shagi Industrial and Kachori feeders will face inconvenience," said a notification.