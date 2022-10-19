UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension In KP From Oct 20 To 31

Published October 19, 2022

PESCO notifies power suspension in KP from Oct 20 to 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from October 20 to 31 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Wapda House Grid Station on October 20 from 9 AM to 4 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahi Bagh 1, ICF, Shami Road, Dore Kamil Road, and Saeed Abad feeder would face inconvenience.

Similarly, the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on October 20, 24, 27, and 31 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Express, Kohat Road feeder would face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain shut from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on October 20, 24, 27 and 31 from 9 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori , Phandu Baba, Urmar 2 feeders would face inconvenience.

Electricity supply would remain off from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on October 20, 24, 27 and 31 from 8 AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pakistan Chowk, Jan Abad, Canal Road, Meerwas, Green Area feeder would face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Dargai Grid Station on October 20 from 9 AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Subhan Shaheed, Taj Steel 1,2, Kot Express, Khan Ghari, Old Mian Khan, Malkand Steel, Kot Old feeder would face inconvenience.

Electricity supply would remain powered off from 66 KV Kholian Bala-Haripur Grid Station on October 20 from 9 AM to 5 PM, resultantly consumers of 66 KV 11 KV Haripru and Haveilan grid connected feeder would face inconvenience.

