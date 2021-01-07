Pesco notifies power suspension in Nowshera, Besham, Swabi

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on 8th January from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m resultantly consumers of 11 KV N.M.C Hospital, Sohail Jute Millsl, Ziarat Kaka Sahib, Kheshki Express, Kheshki Town, Mix Industrial and New Bara Banda feeders will face inconvenience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on 8th January from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m resultantly consumers of 11 KV N.M.C Hospital, Sohail Jute Millsl, Ziarat Kaka Sahib, Kheshki Express, Kheshki Town, Mix Industrial and New Bara Banda feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Besham Grid Station on 7th,9th,10th,14th,16th,17th,21st,23rd,28th and30th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Besham 2,3 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from132 KV Grid Station on 7th, 9th, 10th, 14th, 16th, 17th, 21st, 23rd,28th and 30th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from132 Swabi Grid Station on 11th, 13th, 18h, 20th, 25th, 27th and 30th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KVSwabi, Nawa Kale, Col Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Char bagh, Mansoor, Palo Dhand, KhaduKhel, Shah Mansoor , Rural, Zaida, Swabi City, Sheikh Jana, Lahore City, Swabi University, Shah Mansoor Hospital feeders will face inconvenience.