Pesco notifies power suspension in Peshawar

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension programme for January 31 from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension programme for January 31 from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 31st January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Umrak, Maka Steel, Frontier Tech, Express-3, Alhaj Steel, Industrial state, PPI-1,2, Northren Steel feeders will face inconvenience.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 30th January from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV NC Road, Saddar Road, Mall Road, Old MES, University Town feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Danishabad Grid Station on 30th January from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV academy Town, Danishabad, Canal Town, University Campus, Jallaluddin Afghani, Old Bara Road, Gharibabad and Rahatabad feeders will face inconveniences.