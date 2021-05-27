PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Power supply from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday (May 29, 2021) due to maintenance work, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Shahi Bagh, 66 KV Badaber, Warsak, Pumping Station grid connected 11 KV will face in convenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on Sunday (May 30, 2021) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 132 KV Sakhi Chashma grid connected 11 KV will face inconvenience.