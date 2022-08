Pesco notifies power suspension in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday said due to maintenance work power supply would remain suspended from 500 KV NTDC Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station on August 20 and 21 from 6 a.m.

to 1 p.m.

Due to the maintenance work load managements will be carried out on 132 KV Peshawar City, Peshawar University, Peshawar Industrial, Rehman Baba, Shahibagh, Shabqadar, Hayatabad, Jamrud, Dalazak, KDA Kohat, Mattani connected all 11 KV feeders.