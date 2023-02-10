UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on February 11, 14 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. affecting consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, Health Exultance, North West Hospital, academy Town, RMI, Kacha Garhi, Karkhano, Gul Abad, PIC, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Shakas 1, Health Net Hospital, Northern Bottling, Mohmand Steel feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 11th, 14th, 16th, 20th, 25th and 28th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Danish Abad, Rahat Abad 2, Gharib Abad, feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 11th, 14th, 16th, 20th, 25th and 28th February from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Saddar Road, MES 2, Mall Road, Afridi Abad, Kohat Road, Ameen Colony feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 11th, 13th, 20th and 25th of February from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Sikandar Pura and Nishat feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 11th, 14th, 16th, 20th, 25th and 27th of February from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Nishtarabad, Islamabad, Sikandar Pura, Zaryab, Chamkani , Chughal Pura, Mian Umar Baba, Kareem Pura, Dalazak, Sarbuland Pura feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 11th, 14th, 16th, 20th, 25th and 28th February from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Qisa Khwani, Kohati Gate and Peepal Mandi feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi – Kohat Town Transmission Line on February 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, resultantly, inconveniencing consumers of 132 KV KDA Kohat and Hangu grid connected 11 KV feeders.

