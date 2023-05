PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar, Mardan

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday announced the power suspension schedule due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday announced the power suspension schedule due to maintenance work.

Pesco said that the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on May 18, 22, 25 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11KV Kachori, Shalozai, Safdar Abad, Khanmust, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Hazar Khwani, Yakatoot, New Chairman Daftar, Jameel Colony, Ring Road, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2, SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on May 18, 22, 25 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11KVPAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshad Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, Deh Bhadar, Wazir Abad, Ameen ColonyJ Bara, Nodhya Payan, Murshid Ababad, Dora Road, Nodiya Bahadar, Lundi Arbab 1,2,3, Sheikh Muhamadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg, Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on May 18, 22, 25 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11KV Sikhandar Abad, Zaryab, Phandu Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on May 18, 20, 27 and 31 from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m., inconveniencing consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, Sheikh Maltoon, Express , Industrial, SIDP, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, Bacha Khan MED College, Benazir Children Hospital, Bank Road, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon, Ahmad Abad, Misri Khan, Rural 1, PRC, Bagh Iram, New Turo, Nawa Kale, Eid Ghah, Gujar Garhi feeders.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on May 18, 20, 27 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV SIDB, Bashakhan, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Garhi, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan feeders will face inconvenience.