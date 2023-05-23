Pesco notifies power suspension in Peshawar, suburb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to Maintenance Work, Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on24th and 31st May from 8:00 a.m.to 02:00 p.m., consequently consumers of 11KV Tehkal, KTH, Islamia College, Commercial , Jahngir Abad, University Town, NCR, AirPort Road, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industrial, CAA, Palosi 1, Bahria Colony, Tehkal Payan, Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 24th & 31st May from 8:00 a.m.to 02:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV ICF, Darmangai, Warsak Road feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 24th, 27th & 31st May from 8:00 a.m.to 02:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahgai , KSM, Industrial Naguman, Northern Bypass, Bakhsho Pull, Nsapa, Ghari Hamza, Old Naguman, New Takht Abad, Shah Alam, Eidgah, Charsadda Road, Naguman Colony, Saddar Ahmad Jan Colony, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Sikandar Pura, Samar Bagh, New Ghari feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from220 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 24th 27th and 31st May from 8:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV New Takht Abad, Bakhsho Pull, New Naguman , Khazana feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chasma Grid Station on 24th, 29th & 31st May from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mashogagar, Maqsood, Opazai, Pirbala 1,2, Industrial, Benazir Women University, Madina Colony, Muslim Abad, Kaniza feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Matani Grid Station on 24th & 25th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Matani City, New Matani, Old Matani, Darwzgai, Old Azakhel, Mariamzai, Tela Band and Zangali feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 24th, 25th and 30th May from 9:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ghazikot, Ahsan Shaheed, City 1,2,3, Qalandar Abad, Attar Sheesha, Shaheen Shaheed, Lassan Nawab, Panian, Muradpur, Khaki, Bafa, Sheikhan, Pakhal feeders will face inconvenience.