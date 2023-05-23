UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension In Peshawar, Suburb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension in Peshawar, suburb

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to Maintenance Work, Power Supply will remain suspended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to Maintenance Work, Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on24th and 31st May from 8:00 a.m.to 02:00 p.m., consequently consumers of 11KV Tehkal, KTH, Islamia College, Commercial , Jahngir Abad, University Town, NCR, AirPort Road, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industrial, CAA, Palosi 1, Bahria Colony, Tehkal Payan, Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 24th & 31st May from 8:00 a.m.to 02:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV ICF, Darmangai, Warsak Road feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 24th, 27th & 31st May from 8:00 a.m.to 02:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahgai , KSM, Industrial Naguman, Northern Bypass, Bakhsho Pull, Nsapa, Ghari Hamza, Old Naguman, New Takht Abad, Shah Alam, Eidgah, Charsadda Road, Naguman Colony, Saddar Ahmad Jan Colony, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Sikandar Pura, Samar Bagh, New Ghari feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from220 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 24th 27th and 31st May from 8:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV New Takht Abad, Bakhsho Pull, New Naguman , Khazana feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chasma Grid Station on 24th, 29th & 31st May from 8:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mashogagar, Maqsood, Opazai, Pirbala 1,2, Industrial, Benazir Women University, Madina Colony, Muslim Abad, Kaniza feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Matani Grid Station on 24th & 25th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Matani City, New Matani, Old Matani, Darwzgai, Old Azakhel, Mariamzai, Tela Band and Zangali feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 24th, 25th and 30th May from 9:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ghazikot, Ahsan Shaheed, City 1,2,3, Qalandar Abad, Attar Sheesha, Shaheen Shaheed, Lassan Nawab, Panian, Muradpur, Khaki, Bafa, Sheikhan, Pakhal feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Company Road Shah Alam Mansehra Charsadda Saddar Samar Bagh Bagh May Women Bank Of Khyber Muslim From P

Recent Stories

All Crew Members of Capsized Chinese Ship in India ..

All Crew Members of Capsized Chinese Ship in Indian Ocean Presumed Dead - Beijin ..

42 seconds ago
 UK Facing Record Shortage of Dentists in Over Deca ..

UK Facing Record Shortage of Dentists in Over Decade - Association

44 seconds ago
 UAE Ambassador to Pakistan meets Chief Minister an ..

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan meets Chief Minister and Governor of Sindh Province

10 minutes ago
 PAC chairman says, committee reserves rights to se ..

PAC chairman says, committee reserves rights to seek details over departments' i ..

7 minutes ago
 Sunny Leone makes captivating entrance at Cannes F ..

Sunny Leone makes captivating entrance at Cannes Film Festival 2023

42 minutes ago
 IRENA Council assesses energy transition progress ..

IRENA Council assesses energy transition progress ahead of COP28

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.