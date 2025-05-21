Open Menu

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension In Peshawar, Nowshera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar, Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) PESCO on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 25th May from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of F.T Wood, Al-Hafiz, Mika Steel, Northern Bottling, Express 1.

4, Premier Chip board, Kidney Center, PPI 1,2, Health Excellence Hospital, Ciel Wood, Fountain House Hospital, Peshawar Health Care feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera Industrial Grid Station on 24th and 25th May from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 P.m. resultantly consumers of Manki Sharif, Armour Colony feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 24th May from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 P.m. resultantly load shedding will be done at Rehman Baba grid station when necessary.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20 ..

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh

38 minutes ago
 realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Rec ..

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..

57 minutes ago
 realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 ..

Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..

59 minutes ago
 Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey o ..

Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment

1 hour ago
 Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special gua ..

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ

1 hour ago
 T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over rev ..

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

1 hour ago
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

5 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

5 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan