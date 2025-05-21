PESCO Notifies Power Suspension In Peshawar, Nowshera
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) PESCO on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 25th May from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Consequently, it said consumers of F.T Wood, Al-Hafiz, Mika Steel, Northern Bottling, Express 1.
4, Premier Chip board, Kidney Center, PPI 1,2, Health Excellence Hospital, Ciel Wood, Fountain House Hospital, Peshawar Health Care feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera Industrial Grid Station on 24th and 25th May from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 P.m. resultantly consumers of Manki Sharif, Armour Colony feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will also remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 24th May from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 P.m. resultantly load shedding will be done at Rehman Baba grid station when necessary.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHWs protest for upgradation, service structure under blazing sun4 minutes ago
-
Open Court(Kuli Kacheri) held to resolve citizens problems4 minutes ago
-
Anti-congo virus spray campaign launched ahead of Eid-ul-Azha4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Customs seizes Rs. 55.6 Million worth of smuggled foreign fabrics4 minutes ago
-
SAU, Bayer forge research alliance to boost crop yields and export quality4 minutes ago
-
74 years of Pakistan-China friendship celebrated in Peshawar Assembly hall4 minutes ago
-
Education Minister condemns Khuzdar school bus attack4 minutes ago
-
MPA submits resolution in PA welcoming General Asim appointment as field marshal4 minutes ago
-
Heat wave triggers surge in seasonal diseases4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan observes World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development14 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar, Nowshera14 minutes ago
-
Abbasi condemns terrorist on school bus in khuzdar14 minutes ago