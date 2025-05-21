PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar, Nowshera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) PESCO on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 25th May from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of F.T Wood, Al-Hafiz, Mika Steel, Northern Bottling, Express 1.

4, Premier Chip board, Kidney Center, PPI 1,2, Health Excellence Hospital, Ciel Wood, Fountain House Hospital, Peshawar Health Care feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Nowshera Industrial Grid Station on 24th and 25th May from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 P.m. resultantly consumers of Manki Sharif, Armour Colony feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 24th May from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 P.m. resultantly load shedding will be done at Rehman Baba grid station when necessary.

