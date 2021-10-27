PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar from Oct 28

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from different grid stations in provincial capital from October 28 to 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from different grid stations in provincial capital from October 28 to 31.

The Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on October 31 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Express 3 and Olmpia feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on October 28 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, Northwest Hospital , Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling feeder would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on October 28 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam, feeder would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station on October 28 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sarband, Shabkhel, Sheikhan feeder would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on October 28, 30 from 8AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gul Bela 1,2feeders would face inconvenience.