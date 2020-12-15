UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension In Various Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:03 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension in various areas

Due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station on December 16 (Wednesday) from 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Balarzai and ShahabKhel feeders will face in conveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ):Due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station on December 16 (Wednesday) from 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Balarzai and ShahabKhel feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on December 16 (Wednesday) from 9:00A.M to 3:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, GujarGhari, Nisata Road, Charsadda Road, Sheikh Maltoon, Ahmad Abad, City 2, Rural 1, New Toru, Bank Road feeders will face in conveniences, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Thakot-Pattan Transmission Line on December 16 (Wednesday) from 9:00A.M to 5:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Thakot grid connected 11 KV Besham 1,2, Thakot, Alizai and 132 KV Pattan grid connected 11 KV Dubair and Dhassu feeders will face in conveniences.

Furthermore, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on December 16 (Wednesday) from 10:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khaki, Qalandarabad, AtterShesha, City 1,3 feeders will face in conveniences.

Related Topics

Road Bank Mansehra Mardan Charsadda December From P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new legislations on unf ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ghanaian President on his ..

6 minutes ago

New SM rules a step forward towards regulating onl ..

9 minutes ago

Modern, scientific education key to progress: Prim ..

9 minutes ago

Iraq Resumes Direct Air Traffic With Europe Termin ..

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court guidance to be sought on constitutio ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.