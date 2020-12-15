PESCO notifies power suspension in various areas

Due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station on December 16 (Wednesday) from 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Balarzai and ShahabKhel feeders will face in conveniences, said a press release issued here Tuesday

Power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on December 16 (Wednesday) from 9:00A.M to 3:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, GujarGhari, Nisata Road, Charsadda Road, Sheikh Maltoon, Ahmad Abad, City 2, Rural 1, New Toru, Bank Road feeders will face in conveniences.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Thakot-Pattan Transmission Line on December 16 (Wednesday) from 9:00A.M to 5:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Thakot grid connected 11 KV Besham 1,2, Thakot, Alizai and 132 KV Pattan grid connected 11 KV Dubair and Dhassu feeders will face in conveniences.

Furthermore, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on December 16 (Wednesday) from 10:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khaki, Qalandarabad, AtterShesha, City 1,3 feeders will face in conveniences.