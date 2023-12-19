Open Menu

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Different KP Feeders

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to due to maintenance work, the power supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh grid station on 21st and 24th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of New Garhi, Nishat, Mian Gujar, Gulbela, OPF, Pakha Ghulam, Wadpagga 1, 2 feeders will face inconvenience

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 21st and 23rd December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. As result, the consumers of Sikandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnaghari, Chugulpura, Chamkani, Jaghra, Radio Pakistan, Sethi Town, Gulbahar, Zaryab, Pandho Road, City Home, Baghbanan, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Shiekh Abad, Molve Je, Nishtar Abad and NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 21st and 26th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Shah Dandh, Rural 2, Zando, Garhi Daulatzai, Tawas Babani, Taru, New Taru, N/Kale, Ahmad Abad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Balakot Grid Station on 20th, 22nd and 24th December from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Kaghan, Balakot and Boi feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from D.I. Khan Transmission Line on 20th December from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers D.I. Khan, Chashma grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

