PESCO notifies power suspension on KP feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 30th October from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of Gharib Abad, Engineering College, Canal Town, University Campus, Taj Abad and Hussain feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply, it said will also remain suspended from Wapda House Grid Station on 30th October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Consequently consumers of Shahi Bagh 1, ICF, Shami Road, Dore Kamil, and Said Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 31st October from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. Consequently consumers of Madina Colony, Industrial, Pir Bala, and Muslim Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Balakot Grid Station on the 28th, 29th, and 30th of October from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of Kaghan and Balakot feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Hattar – Wah Transmission Line on 29th October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hattar 1,2,3, Khanpur, Kholian Bala and 66 KV Haripur, Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.