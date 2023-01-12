PESCO notifies power suspension on Peshawar, Rampura grids

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 14th, 21st, 24th, 28th and 31st January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital , Health Excellence North West Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Gulabad, PITC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital, Peshawar General Health Net Hospital, Shakas 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 13th , 17th, 20th, 24th, 27th and 31st January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Commercial Building Abdul Razak, Ring Road,University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gulabad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara Road, AchiniMera 1,2, Rahat Abad 2, SufaidDheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, ASkri 6, AchiniMera feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 14th, 21st, 24th, 28th and 31st January from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, Hayatabad Old, Danish Abad, Shaukat Khanam, Hayatabad 4, PC Hotel, Frontier Ceramics, Frontier Green wood, Cel Wood, Khyber 1, 2 feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 14th, 16th, 19th, 25th, 28th and 31st January from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sheikh Abad feeder would face inconvenience.

Moreover, it said that power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 14th, 19th, 25th, 28th and 30th January from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Chairman Daftar feeder will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rampura Grid Station on 14th January from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ghari Dupatta 2, Airport 2, Chattar, Axillary, Komi Kot 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Rampura Grid Station on 14th January from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ghari Dupatta 1, Airport 1, Kholian 3, New Secretariat , Domail Saidan feeders will face inconvenience.