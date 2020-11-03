PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 25th,18th,22nd and 4th November from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahi Bagh 1 feeders will face in conveniences.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 25th,18th,22nd,4th November from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Colony , Safaid Abad feeders will face in conveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahibagh Grid Station on 25th,18th,22nd,4th November from 9a.m.to 1p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat 2, New Haryana, Takht Abad, Naguman 2 feeders will face in conveniences. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 25th,18th,22nd,4th November from 7a.m. to 10 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pir Bala, B.W.U feeders will face in conveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on 28th , 25th, 14th, 11th, 4th November from 7a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sonehri Masjid , Gulbarg feeders will face in conveniences.

Moreover, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 25th, 18th, 22nd, 4th November from 7a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahi Bagh 2, MES 2, Tehkal feeders will face in conveniences.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Road Grid Station on 4th November from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhammad Zai feeders will face in conveniences. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Danish Abad Grid Station on 28th, 25th, 14th,11th, 4th November from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV academy Town, Malakandher feeders will face in conveniences.

It further said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 4th, 18th, 22nd, 28th November from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gulbarg 1 feeders will face in conveniences. Power supply also remain suspended from 66KV D.I.Khan-Bandkurai Transmission Line on 4th November from 8 a.m. to 8th November 5 p.m resultantly consumers of 66 KV Bandkurai grid connected 11 KV Mandhra, CRBC feeders will face in conveniences.