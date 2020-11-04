UrduPoint.com
PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company, (PESCO) on Wednesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 26th,19th,12th,5th November from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bashir Abad 1, Dabgari, Fort Jail, Judicial Complex feeders will face in conveniences.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahibagh Grid Station on 26th, 19th, 12th, 5th November from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Khazana 2 feeders will face in conveniences. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 26th, 19th, 12th and 5th November from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Chaghar Mati feeders will face in conveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on 26th, 19th, 12th and 5th November from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Swati Gate feeders will face in conveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 26th, 19th, 12th, 5th November from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV ICF 4, Palosi 1, Tehkal Payan, Jail Express feeders will face in conveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Road Grid Station on 26th, 19th,12th, 5th November from 9AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gulbela, Wadpaga 2feeders will face in conveniences. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Danish Abad Grid Station on 26th,19th,12th,5th November from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Danish Abad, Canal Town, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, New Kohat Road feeders will face in conveniences.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on 5th November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 2, Cantt 1, Ismaila Khail feeders will face in conveniences.

