PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Fort Grid Station on 21st November from 9 am. to 12pm. resultantly consumers of 11 KVShoba, Karim pura feeders will face in conveniences.

It said power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 21st, 26th November from 9 am to 12 pm due to which consumers of 11 KV Sheikh Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on23rd,30th November from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV N.C Road, CAA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 20th November from 7 a.

m. to 12 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV PAF feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV New Wah Grid Station on22nd November from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khan Pur 66 KV Haripur, Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Oghi Grid Station on21st November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KVOghi, Daraband, Susal Gali, Sher Garh, Auxiliary feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Battal Grid Station on21st November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khair Abad, Battagram 1,2,3, Battal, Jabbar, DHQ Hospital feeders will face inconvenience.

