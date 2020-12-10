PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 12th,15th,19,22nd,26th,29th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2, ICF 2 feeders will face in convenience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 12th,15th,19,22nd,26th,29th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2, ICF 2 feeders will face in convenience.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 12th, 15th, 19, 22nd, 26th, 29th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KVPir Bala, Industrial, Benazeer Women University, Pajagai 1,2, Kaneeza, Chagharmati, Opazaifeeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Station on 12th, 15th, 19, 22nd,26th, 29th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaheen complex, Mathra 1,Kochian1,2feeders will face in convenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 12th, 19, 22nd, 29th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Agriculture, New KTH,Gul Abad, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring road, Taj Abadfeeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shiekh Muhammadi Grid Station on 12th,19,26th,31st December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KVSarband, Shabkhel, Shiekhan feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sarai Nourang Grid Station on 12th, 16th 19th, 24th, 27th December from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nourang 1feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on 12th, 24th, 27th December from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on 12th, 13th December from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mandan 1,2, Noorar 2,3, Jani Khel 2, Baka Khel 2, Havaid feeders will face in convenience.