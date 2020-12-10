UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 04:38 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 12th,15th,19,22nd,26th,29th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2, ICF 2 feeders will face in convenience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 12th,15th,19,22nd,26th,29th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2, ICF 2 feeders will face in convenience.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 12th, 15th, 19, 22nd, 26th, 29th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KVPir Bala, Industrial, Benazeer Women University, Pajagai 1,2, Kaneeza, Chagharmati, Opazaifeeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Station on 12th, 15th, 19, 22nd,26th, 29th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaheen complex, Mathra 1,Kochian1,2feeders will face in convenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 12th, 19, 22nd, 29th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Agriculture, New KTH,Gul Abad, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring road, Taj Abadfeeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shiekh Muhammadi Grid Station on 12th,19,26th,31st December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KVSarband, Shabkhel, Shiekhan feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sarai Nourang Grid Station on 12th, 16th 19th, 24th, 27th December from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nourang 1feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on 12th, 24th, 27th December from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on 12th, 13th December from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mandan 1,2, Noorar 2,3, Jani Khel 2, Baka Khel 2, Havaid feeders will face in convenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Agriculture Company Road Karak December Women From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Putin Says RT Trusted by Dozens of Millions of Peo ..

3 minutes ago

UK demands EU concessions ahead of 'moment of fina ..

3 minutes ago

10BTAP; inclusive mechanism put in place for plant ..

3 minutes ago

Arctic Connect Subsea Cable to Boost Int'l Data Tr ..

3 minutes ago

Over 150,000 Russians Already Vaccinated Against C ..

24 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General meets Saudi Deputy Foreign M ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.