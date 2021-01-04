PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nizampur Grid Station on 5th January from 9 am to 4 pm due to which consumers of 132 KV Nizampur grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face in convenience

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera Industrial Grid Station on 6th January from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Nowshera Industrial grid connected 11 KV feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from33 KV Thakot Grid Station on 19,14,12,7,5 January from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Besham 1,2, Thakot, Thakot Pattan feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 30,26,21,19,14,12,9 and 5th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera, Town 1,2,3,Panian 2, SNK, Judicial Complex feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwaza KhelaGrid Station on 5th, 6th, 11th, 12th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khwaza Khela, Shin, Charbagh, Shangla, Charbagh Express, Shawar, Chuprial, Shawar Express feeders will face in convenience.