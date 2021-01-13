PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial-Sheikh Muhammadi Transmission Line on 16th January from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Peshawar University and Peshawar Industrial grid connected 11 KV feeders will face in convenience.

It said power supply will remain suspended from500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station on 30th, 23rd and 16th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Sarband, Shabkhel, Shiekhan feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 30th, 27th, 25th, 23rd, 20th, 18th and 14thJanuary from9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Faqir Abad 1,2, Zaryab feeders will face in convenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 2 Grid Station on 28th, 26th, 21st,19th and 14thJanuary from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tawas, Shahband, Bala Ghari, Garhi Kapoora, Col Javad feeders will face in convenience.

Moreover, power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 28th ,26th, 21st , 19th and 14th January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, New Industrial, Old Industrial, Charsadda Road, Nisata Road, Saleem khan, Ahmad Abad, City 2, Sheikh Maltoon, Gujar Ghari, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Manga, Mirwaes feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on 14th January from10 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Bajawar grid connected 66 KV Bajawar grid connected 11 KV feeders will face in convenience.