Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 13th,16th and 18th March from 9:a.m. to 3: p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, North West, Kedny Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Muhmand Steel, Nothren Botling feeders will face in convenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 14h and 17th March from 9: a.m. to 3: p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV, Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam, Green Wood, Ceil Wood, Frontier Ceramics feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 13th,15th,17th and 20th March from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Khazana , KSM, Old Naguman, New Naguman, Takht Abad feeders will face in convenience, The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 13th,15th,17th and 20th March from 9 a.n. to p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV OPF, Pakha Gulam, Wadpaga 1,2, Gull Abad, Lucy Star, Jinnah College, Chamkani Depu feeders will face in convenience, Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi BaghGrid Station on 13th, 16th,18th,20th March from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Atif Abad, Eid Gah, Charsadda Road, Surbuland Pura, Dalazak , Nishat, Faqor Abad 1feeders will face in convenience, Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on 13th, 16th,18th,and 20th March from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2, ICF 2, Pir Bala, Shahi Bagh 2, Nishat 1,2, Industrial , Benazeer Woman University , Pajagai 1,2, Chaghar Mati, Opazai, Shaeen Complex, Mathra 1, Kochian 1,2, feeders will face in convenience, The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Induatrial Kohat Road Grid Station on 13th, 15th,17th and 20th March from 9a.m. to 3 a.m.,resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Deh Bahadar, Industrial , Ameen Colony, Bara, Nodhia Payan, Dora road, New Deh bahadar, Landi Arbab 3, Sunehri Masjid, Murshid Abad, Abasain, Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, feeders will face in convenience, The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 13th ,16th,20th,23rd,27th,29th and 31st March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ring Road, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Gull Abad, Taj Abad, University Complex, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Danish Abad, CMB, Regi, Agriculture feeders will face in convenience,Moreover, it said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 13th 14th,20th,21st,27th and 28th March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba,Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Marguzar, Gogdara, Takht Band, Qamber, Singer, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders will face in convenience,