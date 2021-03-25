UrduPoint.com
PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on March 27 from 9 am to 3 pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road 1, ICF 1, Jail Express feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on March 27 from 9 am to 3 pm effecting consumers of 11 KV PirBala, Shahik Bagh 2, Nishat 1, 2, Industrial , Benazir Woman University, Pajagai 1,2, Chaghar Mati feeders.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on March 27 from 9 am to 5 pm, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur, Kholian Bala (Havelian) grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on March 27, 28, 30 from 9 am to 3 pm due to which consumers of 11 KV New Industrial, Old Industrial, Nisata road, Charsadda Road, Saleem Khan, Sheikh Maltoon, Ahmad Abad, New Toru, Nawa Kale, Pohan, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Manga, Mirwas feeders will face inconvenience.

Due to maintenance work that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Ohgi-Batal transmission line on March 27 from 9 am to 5 pm, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Batal grid connected 11 KV Khairabad, Batagram 1,2,3,Batal , Jabbar feeders will face inconvenience.

