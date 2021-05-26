PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 27th, 29th and 31st May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, Shoukat Khanam will face inconvenience.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 27th and 29th May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, University Campus, Canal Road, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Agriculture ,Industrial Naguman , Haryana 1 , Daud Zai 1,2 , Khazana will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 27th, 29th and 31th May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Latif Abad, Eid Ghah, Charsadda Road, Sarbuland Pura , Dalazak Road, Nishat , Faqir Abad 1 will face inconvenience. Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on 27th and 29th May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Deh Bahadar , Industrial , Ameen Colony, Bara , Nodheya Paya, Dora Road, New Deh Bahadar, Landi Arbad 1,2,3,Sheikh Muhammadi Peshtakhara will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 27th and 29th May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmer 2, Hazar Khwani, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandoo Road 2, Urmer , Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai, Akhon Abad, Ring Road will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on 27th and 29th May from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kohat Road, Wazer Bagh will face inconvenience.

It said power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 27th May from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal 1,2,3, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Marghuzar, Sinor, Gogdara, Takhta band, Qambar, Singar, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, Ajrang will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra Kandaro Grid Station on 27th and 29th May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV MNC, Mix Industries , Bara Banda New , Khashki Express, Ziyarat Kaka Sahab, Company Bagh, Industrial Resalpur, Tehsil Road, Pir Sabaq, Kabal River,Bara Banda, Reshalpur Cantt, Khashki T/well, NMC , Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothiya, Murshid Abad, Wazir Bagh,Kohat Road, New Kohat Road will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Nowshehra Grid Station on 27th,29th May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV University Aman Ghar, Feroz Sons, RA Bazaar, Ghee Mill, Now Nowshehra Cantt, Urmer colony , Manki Sharif, Colony, MES, GE Army , Kharmatoo, Old Ghumbat, Shadi Khel will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV KDA Grid Station on 27th and 29th May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1,2, OTS, Eid Gah will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Haripur –Havellian Transmission Line on 27th May from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Haripur grid connected 11 KV Mirpur, NRTC, TIP, Bayyan , 66 KV Havellian grid connected 11 KV Industrial , POF 1,2, CAD, INP Brigade, Town will face inconvenience.