Pesco Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 8th June from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV OPF, Wadpaga 1,2, Jinnah Medical College, BRT will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 8th, 9th, and 12th June from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mingora 3,4, Marghrzar, Bara Bandy, Sinor, Saidu Baba will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV City Nowshehra Grid Station on 8th June from 7a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ziarat Kaka Sahib, Pir Sabaq, Company Bagh, MES, GE Army , NMC , Mix Industrial , Bara Bandai, Khashki Express, Industrial Khashki Tehsil , Kabal River, Old Bara Bandai, Rashakai Cantt, Khashkai T/Well, Sohail Jote Mill will face inconvenience, a statement said.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on 9th, 10th June from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Muryali 1,2 , Qayyum Nagar, Daman Oil Mill, Kotla Habib, Muneez Abad, Tousaf Abad will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Kulachi Grid Station on 8th,9th and 10th June from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kulachi and Maddi will face inconvenience.

