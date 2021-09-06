UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 7th, 8th, 9th, 11th and 12th September from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMT 1,2 feeder will face inconvenience

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 7th, 8th, 9th, 11th, 12th September from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as a result of which consumers of 11 KV Malakandher, Reggi, Agriculture, Kanal Town feeder will face inconvenience, said a news release issued here.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 7th, 8th, 9th, 11th, 12th September from 8 a.

m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Palosai 1 feeder will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 7th,8th,9th ,11th,12th September from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Safdar Abad feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Tajazai Circuit on 8th and 9thSeptember from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Tajazai feeder will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 7th, 8th and 9th September from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mattani City, New Mattani, Old Mattani, Maryamzai, Darwagai, Old AzeKhel, Zangali, Tela Band feeder will face inconvenience.

